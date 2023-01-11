Two of the NFL's brightest young quarterbacks will collide when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers square off against Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in a 2023 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game on Saturday. The sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert owns the record for the most passing yards through a player's first three seasons with 14,089. His 94 touchdown passes ranks second to Dan Marino's record of 98. On Saturday, Herbert faces Lawrence, the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft who has enjoyed a bounce-back sophomore season. Lawrence (23 years old) and Herbert (24) will both become the youngest quarterbacks to start a playoff game in their respective franchise's history.

Kickoff is 8:15 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Jaguars odds from Caesars Sportsbook while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Jaguars vs. Chargers:

Chargers vs. Jaguars spread: Los Angeles -1.5

Chargers vs. Jaguars over/under: 47.5 points

Chargers vs. Jaguars money line: Los Angeles -125, Jacksonville +105

LAC: Chargers are third in passing offense (269.6 yards per game).

JAX: Foyesade Oluokun leads the league in tackles (184).

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has an experienced pass-rushing force in Khalil Mack. The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year led the team in sacks (eight), tackles for loss (12) and quarterback pressures (56) and tied for the team lead in forced fumbles (two) in the regular season. After playing just seven games last season, he played all 17 this year.

In addition, the Chargers face a Jacksonville defense that has struggled defending the pass. The Jaguars gave up 238.5 passing yards per game in the regular season; just four teams allowed more. That bodes well for a Los Angeles offense that ranked third in passing yards per game (269.6).

Why the Jaguars can cover

Jacksonville enters the game knowing it dominated the Chargers earlier this season. In Week 4 at SoFi Stadium, Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence threw for 262 yards and three touchdowns, while Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert turned the ball over two times in a 38-10 Jacksonville victory. The win ended the Jaguars' 18-game road losing streak.

In addition, Jacksonville has been winning the turnover battle all season. The Jaguars have 27 takeaways, which is tied for fourth in the NFL. They had a league-worst nine takeaways last season. Jacksonville also has 11 takeaways in its last five games.

How to make Chargers vs. Jaguars picks

Now, the model has simulated Jaguars vs. Chargers 10,000 times. The model is leaning Over the total.

So who wins Chargers vs. Jaguars?