A spot in the Divisional Round of the 2023 NFL playoffs will be on the line when the Los Angeles Chargers and Jacksonville Jaguars collide in a Super Wild Card Weekend playoff game on Saturday. The Jaguars (9-8) won their last five games to capture the AFC South and earn the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoff bracket. They are making their first postseason appearance since the 2017 season. Meanwhile, the Chargers (10-7) won four of their final five games to earn the top Wild Card spot in the AFC. The franchise is in the playoffs for the first time since the 2018 season.

Chargers vs. Jaguars spread: Los Angeles -1

Chargers vs. Jaguars over/under: 47.5 points

Chargers vs. Jaguars money line: Los Angeles -120, Jacksonville +100

LAC: Chargers are third in passing offense (269.6 yards per game).

JAX: Foyesade Oluokun leads the league in tackles (184).

Why the Chargers can cover

Los Angeles has one of the best quarterbacks in the league, Justin Herbert. The sixth overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Herbert ranks second in passing yards (4,739) and eighth in passing touchdowns (25). He has completed at least 74% of his passes in five of his last eight games.

In addition, the Chargers' defense has been on a roll. Buoyed by the return of Joey Bosa from a groin injury, Los Angeles has allowed just 15.0 points per game over the last five games. In three of the five games, the Chargers gave up 14 points or fewer. See which side to back at SportsLine.

Why the Jaguars can cover

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is playing the best football of his young career. The No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Lawrence has thrown 15 touchdown passes versus just two interceptions since Week 9. Jacksonville is 7-2 over that time.

In addition, Jacksonville's pass rush has a strong matchup facing L.A.'s offense. The Jaguars are averaging 3.2 sacks per game during their five-game winning streak. By contrast, they averaged 1.6 sacks over the first 12 games of the year. On Saturday, they face a Chargers offense that allows pressure on 35.8% of snaps, ninth highest in the NFL. See which side to back at SportsLine.

