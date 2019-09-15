Chargers vs. Lions final score: Lions take advantage of Chargers' miscues to win thriller
Darius Slay seals the win for the Lions picking off Philip Rivers in end zone in final minute
The Detroit Lions (1-0-1) found a way to upset the Los Angeles Chargers (1-1) to earn their first win of the season. Darius Slay intercepted Philip Rivers in the end zone with 1:03 left in the fourth quarter to seal Detroit's comeback victory. The Lions took the lead for good on Matthew Stafford's 31-yard touchdown pass to Kenny Golladay with 7:28 remaining in the game, one that the Chargers arguably had several chances to put away.
The Chargers made a controversial decision to not sign a kicker even though Mike Badgley was questionable for the game with a groin injury. Even though the Chargers gambled on Badgley being able to play, they crapped out on the bet. Punter Ty Long was forced into kicking duties, which he missed a 39-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter and a 41-yard attempt in the fourth quarter that would have put the Chargers up 13-6 on the Lions.
The second miss did the Chargers in as Stafford led the Lions on an eight-play, 69 yard drive that ended in the 31-yard touchdown pass to Golladay to give the Lions their first lead of the game. Stafford went 5-for-5 on the winning drive, throwing for 61 yards.
The Chargers still had their opportunity to tie the game late in the fourth as Rivers got the offense to the Detroit 19-yard line with 2:39 left, but the Lions defense did not break. After a Justin Jackson four-yard loss and a pass to Austin Ekeler that went for no gain, Rivers had a major miscue with a delay of game penalty that pinned the Chargers to a 3rd-and-19 at the Lions 28. Rivers threw a heave into the end zone in the direction of Keenan Allen that Slay intercepted for the Chargers second turnover of the game. Rivers tried a similar throw last week that Allen came up with for the score, but that was against Indianapolis Colts rookie cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.
The Lions needed a first down to seal the victory, which Stafford got as he found tight end Jesse James for a seven-yard gain on 3rd-and-6 with just under 45 seconds left.
Besides the two missed Long kicks, the Chargers had another opportunity to score a touchdown in the third quarter, but Ekeler fumbled at the one-yard line which led to a Lions recovery. The two turnovers and two missed field goals doomed Los Angeles.
Detroit also had its share of kicking miscues, as Matt Prater missed an extra point and a 40-yard field goal in the first half. The Lions also had several penalties on special teams.
Recap this exciting finish on our Chargers-Lions live blog below.
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Brees suffers hand injury, Teddy B in
The Saints lost their starting quarterback on Sunday early against the Rams
-
JuJu breaks one of Moss' NFL records
Smith-Schuster has reached another NFL milestone
-
Colts escape Nashville with a win
The Colts pick up their first win of the 2019 season
-
Week 2 scores, highlights, updates
All the best highlights from Week 2 are right here
-
Bears vs. Broncos live updates
Both Denver and Chicago look to avoid falling to 0-2
-
Packers hold off Vikings in Green Bay
The Packers are 2-0 after defeating their longtime NFC North rival