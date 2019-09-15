Chargers vs. Lions: Live updates, score, game stats, highlights, analysis for Week 2 matchup
The Chargers head to Detroit for their first road test of the season
The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) won't have an easy walk in the park to remain perfect on the season, not with how well the Detroit Lions (0-0-1) played in their Week 1 tie against the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions should have left Arizona with a victory, but blew an 18-point fourth-quarter lead to the Cardinals only to salvage a tie in a game that could have been a loss.
In come the Chargers, fresh off a thrilling overtime victory of their own against the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers rode Austin Ekeler's 154 total yards and three touchdowns to the Week 1 victory, averaging 6.0 yards per carry without Melvin Gordon. Ekeler had 12 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown while finishing with six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers had 435 yards of total offense in the opener.
The Lions have a legitimate pass-catching tight end in T.J. Hockenson (six catches, 134 yards, touchdown) and Danny Amendola to compliment Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Matthew Stafford also had 385 yards and three touchdowns. While the Lions' passing game is surprising, they are a run-first team and look to get Kerryon Johnson (16 carries, 49 yards in Week 1) going against a Chargers defense that allowed 203 rushing yards to the Colts last week.
How to watch
Time: 1 p.m. ET
Where: Ford Field (Detroit)
TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access
Live blog
If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Seahawks at Steelers live updates
The Steelers host the Seahawks after being blown out by the Patriots last week
-
Patriots vs. Dolphins live updates
New England is looking to go 2-0 on the year, while the Dolphins eye a major upset
-
Cowboys vs. Redskins live updates
An age-old rivalry is renewed for 2019, and anything can happen when these two teams line up...
-
Vikings at Packers live updates
Green Bay scored just 10 points in Matt LaFleur's regular season debut
-
Jaguars vs. Texans live updates
Both teams will be looking for a bounce-back effort after a tough Week 1
-
Colts vs. Titans live updates
The Colts travel to Nashville in hopes of earning their first win of the season