Chargers vs. Lions: Live updates, score, game stats, highlights, analysis for Week 2 matchup

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) won't have an easy walk in the park to remain perfect on the season, not with how well the Detroit Lions (0-0-1) played in their Week 1 tie against the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions should have left Arizona with a victory, but blew an 18-point fourth-quarter lead to the Cardinals only to salvage a tie in a game that could have been a loss.

In come the Chargers, fresh off a thrilling overtime victory of their own against the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers rode Austin Ekeler's 154 total yards and three touchdowns to the Week 1 victory, averaging 6.0 yards per carry without Melvin Gordon. Ekeler had 12 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown while finishing with six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers had 435 yards of total offense in the opener.

The Lions have a legitimate pass-catching tight end in T.J. Hockenson (six catches, 134 yards, touchdown) and Danny Amendola to compliment Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Matthew Stafford also had 385 yards and three touchdowns. While the Lions' passing game is surprising, they are a run-first team and look to get Kerryon Johnson (16 carries, 49 yards in Week 1) going against a Chargers defense that allowed 203 rushing yards to the Colts last week.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field (Detroit)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

