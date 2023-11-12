Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers will try to stay hot on Sunday when they host Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions on CBS and Paramount+. L.A. has rebounded from a slow start to the season to win two in a row, including a 27-6 win against the New York Jets last Monday. They host a Lions team that is coming out of their bye week with a 6-2 record and is getting star running back David Montgomery back on the field. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first 30 days when you use the promo code STREAMNFL (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA is 4:05 p.m. ET. The Lions are three-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Lions odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 48.5.

How to watch Lions vs. Chargers

Chargers vs. Lions date: Sunday, Nov. 12

Chargers vs. Lions time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Lions TV channel: CBS

Week 10 NFL picks for Lions vs. Chargers

Before tuning into Sunday's Chargers vs. Lions game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-123 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-15 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

For Chargers vs. Lions, the model is picking Under 48.5 total points to be scored. While L.A. has impressed in two straight weeks, they will be tested against a tough Lions defense that has only allowed an average of 296.9 total yards through Week 9. Their own defense will be confident after sacking Zach Wilson eight times in Week 9, and they will look to do that again despite Jared Goff being tougher to take down. The Under has also hit in Los Angeles's last six games, which could be a reason the model is leaning toward this being a low-scoring game. You may be able to stream the game here.

