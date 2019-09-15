Chargers vs. Lions score, game stats, highlights, live updates: Mistakes costly for both teams

Special teams has been the name of the game between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Detroit Lions. In addition to the Lions special teams penalties, Matt Prater missed an extra point and a 40-yard field goal which would have the game tied.

Ty Long has tried to one up Prater, missing a 39-yard field goal in the third quarter that would have given Los Angeles a touchdown lead. The Chargers also had two touchdowns taken away in the third quarter via penalty, which led to a Austin Ekeler penalty at the one-yard line. Jahlani Tavai forced the fumble, one week after the rookie had a sack in his first career game.

Follow along for live updates of the Chargers-Lions game below.

How to watch

Time: 1 p.m. ET

Where: Ford Field (Detroit)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Live blog

If the live blog fails to display, click here to reload.

Game Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers won't have an easy walk in the park to remain perfect on the season, not with how well the Detroit Lions played in their Week 1 tie against the Arizona Cardinals. The Lions should have left Arizona with a victory, but blew an 18-point fourth-quarter lead to the Cardinals only to salvage a tie in a game that could have been a loss.

In come the Chargers, fresh off a thrilling overtime victory of their own against the Indianapolis Colts. The Chargers rode Austin Ekeler's 154 total yards and three touchdowns to the Week 1 victory, averaging 6.0 yards per carry without Melvin Gordon. Ekeler had 12 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown while finishing with six catches for 96 yards and two touchdowns as the Chargers had 435 yards of total offense in the opener.

The Lions have a legitimate pass-catching tight end in T.J. Hockenson (six catches, 134 yards, touchdown) and Danny Amendola to compliment Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones. Matthew Stafford also had 385 yards and three touchdowns. While the Lions' passing game is surprising, they are a run-first team and look to get Kerryon Johnson (16 carries, 49 yards in Week 1) going against a Chargers defense that allowed 203 rushing yards to the Colts last week.



