Chargers vs. Packers: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

L.A. Chargers (home) vs. Green Bay (away)

Current Records: L.A. Chargers 3-5; Green Bay 7-1

What to Know

Green Bay will head out on the road to face off against the Chargers at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. Green Bay is currently enjoying a four-game winning streak and is looking to extend their dominance.

The Packers were able to grind out a solid win over Kansas City last week, winning 31-24. RB Aaron Jones had a stellar game for Green Bay as he caught seven passes for 159 yards and picked up 67 yards on the ground on 13 carries. That receiving effort made it the first game that Jones has posted more than 100 yards receiving. Jones finished with two receiving touchdowns, the most he has had all season.

Meanwhile, it was a tight matchup that could have gone either way, but the Chargers made off with a 17-16 victory over Chicago. No one had a big game offensively for the Chargers, but they got scores from RB Melvin Gordon and RB Austin Ekeler.

This next game is expected to be close, with Green Bay going off at just a 3-point favorite. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Their wins bumped the Packers to 7-1 and the Chargers to 3-5. A pair of offensive stats to keep an eye on: The Packers rank second in the league when it comes to overall touchdowns, with 26 on the season. Less enviably, the Chargers are stumbling into the contest with the fifth fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 69.5 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Chargers.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California

Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Packers are a 3-point favorite against the Chargers.

Over/Under: 47

Series History

Green Bay won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.