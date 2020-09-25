Who's Playing

Carolina @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Carolina 0-2; Los Angeles 1-1

What to Know

The Carolina Panthers are staying on the road on Sunday to face off against the Los Angeles Chargers at 4:05 p.m. ET Sept. 27 at SoFi Stadium. These two teams might be coming in a bit winded after having run the length of the field multiple times in their most recent games.

It was a hard-fought matchup, but Carolina had to settle for a 31-17 defeat against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. QB Teddy Bridgewater had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw two interceptions and fumbled the ball once. Bridgewater's longest connection was to WR Robby Anderson for 39 yards in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, Los Angeles fought the good fight in their overtime contest against the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result, falling 23-20. The Chargers' loss shouldn't obscure the performances of RB Austin Ekeler, who picked up 93 yards on the ground on 16 carries and caught four passes for 55 yards, and QB Justin Herbert, who passed for one TD and 311 yards on 33 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

The Panthers are expected to lose this next one by 6.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a defeat, both will be hungry for the win. Giving up four turnovers, Carolina had had trouble holding onto the ball. We'll see if Los Angeles can exploit that vulnerability.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Chargers are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Panthers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -109

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Carolina won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.