Who's Playing

New England @ Los Angeles

Current Records: New England 5-6; Los Angeles 3-8

What to Know

The Los Angeles Chargers will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the New England Patriots at 4:25 p.m. ET. New England should still be riding high after a win, while the Chargers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Los Angeles came up short against the Buffalo Bills this past Sunday, falling 27-17. No one had a standout game offensively for Los Angeles, but they got scores from WR Keenan Allen, RB Joshua Kelley, and SAF Nasir Adderley.

Meanwhile, New England sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 20-17 victory over the Arizona Cardinals this past Sunday. New England's only offensive touchdowns (two) came from RB James White.

The Chargers came up short against the Patriots when the teams previously met two seasons ago, falling 41-28. The loss knocked Los Angeles out of the playoffs, so expect them to come at New England with a vengeful fire.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

New England have won both of the games they've played against Los Angeles in the last six years.