Chargers vs. Patriots odds, line: 2019 NFL divisional round picks, playoff predictions by model on 16-6 run

It has been more than a decade since the New England Patriots and Los Angeles Chargers have met in the postseason. They will do so again Sunday at 1:05 p.m. ET in the AFC divisional round on CBS. These franchises last clashed in the NFL playoffs in January 2008 in the AFC title game, in which Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers famously played with a torn ACL. They slowed down New England's record-setting offense, but came up short in a 21-12 defeat. This season, the Patriots are undefeated at home, while the Chargers have just one road defeat. New England is a four-point favorite and the over-under for total points scored is 45.5 in the latest Patriots vs. Chargers odds.

The model knows it has been an uneven year for the Patriots (11-5) by their lofty standards in the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady era. Their five losses came to clubs with a combined record of 36-43-1, and none of them reached the postseason. They were beset by a sometimes-leaky defense that ranks No. 21 in the NFL and an offense that lacked explosive play-making.

Even so, New England coasted to another AFC East title by four games and locked up the ever-important home-field advantage for the AFC divisional schedule. Six of its eight home wins came by double-figures, the closest contest a 43-40 victory over the Chiefs. Brady and friends haven't lost a postseason game at Gillette Stadium since the 2013 AFC title game against the Ravens.

Still, New England is no sure thing to cover the Patriots vs. Chargers spread against an L.A. (13-4) team that heads to Foxborough playing perhaps as well as any team in the NFL right now.

L.A. overcame a 1-2 start to finish the season on a tear, winning five of its final six. The Chargers avenged their loss to the Ravens with a 23-17 road win Sunday in the wild-card round. They dominated for three-plus quarters, building a 23-3 lead before holding off a late Baltimore rally. Los Angeles' defense limited Baltimore to 229 total yards, most of which came in the fourth quarter, while forcing three turnovers, including two from rattled Ravens rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson.

