The Los Angeles Chargers will try to secure a playoff berth when they battle the New England Patriots in a key AFC matchup on Saturday. Los Angeles is coming off a 34-27 win over the Denver Broncos, while New England dropped a 24-21 decision at Buffalo last Sunday. The Chargers (9-6), who are second in the AFC West, are 4-3 on the road and 6-4 against AFC foes. The Patriots (3-12), fourth in the AFC East, have lost five in a row and are just 1-5 at home.

Chargers vs. Patriots spread: Chargers -6



Chargers vs. Patriots over-under: 42.5 points

Chargers vs. Patriots money line: Chargers -289, Patriots +233

LAC: Chargers have hit the game total under in 13 of their last 20 games (+5.30 units)

NE: Patriots have hit the team total over in five of their last eight games at home (+1.85 units)

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off a solid performance in the win over the Broncos. In that game, he completed 23 of 31 passes for 284 yards and two touchdowns with one interception. He also rushed eight times for 28 yards. In 15 games this season, he has completed 278 of 430 passes for 3,243 yards and 18 touchdowns with three interceptions for a rating of 98.4. He has also carried 62 times for 252 yards (4.1 average) and two touchdowns.

His top target is rookie wide receiver Ladd McConkey. The second-round pick in this year's NFL Draft has a team-high 69 receptions for 960 yards and five touchdowns with 13 explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 60. He has 326 yards after the catch with 45 first-down conversions. See which side to pick here.

Why the Patriots can cover

Rookie quarterback Drake Maye powers New England's offense. In 11 games, he has completed 213 of 315 passes (67.6%) for 2,159 yards and 14 touchdowns with 10 interceptions and an 88.6 rating. He also has rushed 48 times for 389 yards (8.1 average) and two touchdowns. In the loss at Buffalo, he completed 22 of 36 passes (61.1%) for 261 yards and two touchdowns with one interception.

His favorite target has been veteran tight end Hunter Henry. He has a team-high 66 receptions for 674 yards (10.2 average) and two touchdowns. Henry has four explosive plays of 20 yards or more, including a long of 35, and has 268 yards after the catch and 40 first-down conversions. See which side to pick here.

