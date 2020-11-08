Who's Playing

Las Vegas @ Los Angeles

Current Records: Las Vegas 4-3; Los Angeles 2-5

What to Know

The Las Vegas Raiders won both of their matches against the Los Angeles Chargers last season (26-24 and 24-17) and are aiming for the same result Sunday. The Raiders and Los Angeles will face off in an AFC West battle at 4:05 p.m. ET at SoFi Stadium. The neutral point spread forecasts a close one for these two.

Las Vegas was able to grind out a solid win over the Cleveland Browns last week, winning 16-6. No one had a standout game offensively for Las Vegas, but they got one touchdown from QB Derek Carr. Carr ended up with a passer rating of 115.50.

Most of the squad's points came courtesy of special teams, which contributed ten. K Daniel Carlson delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Los Angeles lost a heartbreaker to the Denver Broncos when they met last December, and they left with a heavy heart again last week. Los Angeles lost 31-30 to Denver. The Chargers were up 24-10 at the end of the third quarter but couldn't hold on to the lead. Despite their loss, they got to see several of their players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. RB Justin Jackson, who picked up 89 yards on the ground on 17 carries and caught three passes for 53 yards, was the best among equals.

Special teams collected 12 points for Los Angeles. K Mike Badgley delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Las Vegas' victory brought them up to 4-3 while Los Angeles' defeat pulled them down to 2-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: Las Vegas is stumbling into the matchup with the second most rushing touchdowns allowed in the league, having given up 12 on the season. To make matters even worse for the Raiders, the Chargers enter the game with only five rushing touchdowns allowed, good for third best in the NFL.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California

SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California TV: FOX

FOX Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $168.45

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Chargers as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Las Vegas have won six out of their last ten games against Los Angeles.