Who's Playing
Las Vegas @ Los Angeles
Last Season Records: Los Angeles 9-8; Las Vegas 10-7
What to Know
The Las Vegas Raiders and the Los Angeles Chargers are even-steven against one another since October of 2016 (6-6), but not for long. They will face off at 4:25 p.m. ET Sept. 11 at SoFi Stadium to kick off their 2022 seasons. Las Vegas is coming off of a 10-7 season with hopes of advancing further than the first round of the playoffs, where they were eliminated by the Cincinnati Bengals 26-19. Meanwhile, the Chargers were not at the top of the league last year, but they wrapped up the season with a winning record of 9-8.
A pair of last-season offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Las Vegas ranked fifth worst with respect to rushing yards per game last season, where the team accrued only 95.1 on average. Los Angeles' offense has more to brag about, as they they were second best in passing yards per game, finishing the 2021 season with 294.9 on average.
Since the experts predict a defeat, Las Vegas will need to dig deep. Perhaps they'll be able to flip the script and come out with a big win.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: SoFi Stadium -- Inglewood, California
- TV: CBS
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chargers are a 3.5-point favorite against the Raiders, according to the latest NFL odds.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Las Vegas have won eight out of their last 14 games against Los Angeles.
- Jan 09, 2022 - Las Vegas 35 vs. Los Angeles 32
- Oct 04, 2021 - Los Angeles 28 vs. Las Vegas 14
- Dec 17, 2020 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Las Vegas 27
- Nov 08, 2020 - Las Vegas 31 vs. Los Angeles 26
- Dec 22, 2019 - Las Vegas 24 vs. Los Angeles 17
- Nov 07, 2019 - Las Vegas 26 vs. Los Angeles 24
- Nov 11, 2018 - Los Angeles 20 vs. Las Vegas 6
- Oct 07, 2018 - Los Angeles 26 vs. Las Vegas 10
- Dec 31, 2017 - Los Angeles 30 vs. Las Vegas 10
- Oct 15, 2017 - Los Angeles 17 vs. Las Vegas 16
- Dec 18, 2016 - Las Vegas 19 vs. Los Angeles 16
- Oct 09, 2016 - Las Vegas 34 vs. Los Angeles 31
- Dec 24, 2015 - Las Vegas 23 vs. Los Angeles 20
- Oct 25, 2015 - Las Vegas 37 vs. Los Angeles 29