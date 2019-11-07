Chargers vs. Raiders odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from advanced model on 90-60 run

The Los Angeles Chargers and Oakland Raiders were charter members of the American Football League in 1960 and have been bitter rivals ever since. On Thursday Night Football, the Chargers will visit the city of Oakland for the last time ahead of the Raiders' move to Las Vegas next season. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from RingCentral Coliseum, and both teams have covered two straight games. The road team has had success lately in this series, covering seven of the past nine meetings. Plus, the Chargers have won and covered four in a row overall against the Silver & Black. Los Angeles is a one-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds after opening as a 1.5-point underdog, while the over-under for total points is 49. Before making any Raiders vs. Chargers picks of your own, listen to the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 28-17 run that dates back to last season. It's on an incredible 90-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has simulated Raiders vs. Chargers 10,000 times. We can tell you it's leaning under the total, but it also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

The model knows the Bolts have covered their past four visits to Oakland. Expect a big dose of running back Melvin Gordon against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Gordon held out to start the season and didn't have more than 32 yards rushing in his first four games. However, new offensive play-caller Shane Steichen, who took over after coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was let go following Week 8, got Gordon very involved in last Sunday's 26-11 win over the Packers. In fact, he had 80 yards rushing and two touchdowns on a season-high 20 carries.

Los Angeles had a season-high 159 rushing yards against a stout Green Bay defense after L.A. hadn't topped 40 yards rushing in four straight games, a first by any team in the Super Bowl era. Austin Ekeler also had a solid game with 12 carries for 70 yards against Green Bay. And Mike Williams had the first 100-yard receiving game of his career with 111 on three catches.

But just because Los Angeles is a short favorite on Thursday Night Football doesn't mean it will cover the Raiders vs. Chargers spread.

The 2019 Raiders are much improved from the 2018 version thanks in part to rookie tailback Josh Jacobs. The No. 24 overall pick out of Alabama had two touchdowns and 120 yards on 28 carries in Sunday's 31-24 win over Detroit. Jacobs is the first rookie since Cincinnati's Ickey Woods in 1988 to have at least two rushing touchdowns in three of his first eight career games. Jacobs already has set the Raiders franchise rookie rushing record for yardage. He's a favorite along with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Coach Jon Gruden has a strong rookie class overall, as fellow rookies Foster Moreau and Hunter Renfrow each had a touchdown catch against Detroit. The Raiders became the first team since 2015 (Seattle) to have rookies score all four touchdowns in a victory. Oakland is 4-1 against the spread in its past five games overall and 6-1 in its previous seven at home.

Who wins Chargers vs. Raiders on Thursday Night Football? And which side of the spread cashes in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Chargers vs. Raiders spread to jump on Thursday, all from the advanced computer model on a 90-60 run on top-rated NFL picks.