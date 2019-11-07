Chargers vs. Raiders odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from dialed-in model on 90-60 run

Old AFL rivals face off in Oakland for the last time in the foreseeable future on Thursday Night Football as the Raiders, who are Las Vegas-bound in 2020, host the Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from RingCentral Coliseum. The Chargers might have the worst home-field advantage in the NFL playing in a 30,000-seat soccer stadium in Carson, where their fans are drowned out by those of the opposing team. However, the team has been excellent on the road, winning and covering nine of the past 12 away from home. In addition, the Chargers are 6-1 straight up and against the spread in their past seven as road favorites. Los Angeles is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds, a swing of three points from the opener, while the over-under is 48.5. Before making any Raiders vs. Chargers picks of your own, be sure to see the NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 28-17 run that dates back to last season. It's on an incredible 90-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The Bolts have covered their past four visits to Oakland.

The model knows the Bolts have covered their past four visits to Oakland. Expect a big dose of running back Melvin Gordon against the Raiders on Thursday Night Football. Gordon held out to start the season and didn't have more than 32 yards rushing in his first four games. However, new offensive play-caller Shane Steichen, who took over after coordinator Ken Whisenhunt was let go following Week 8, got Gordon very involved in last Sunday's 26-11 win over the Packers. In fact, he had 80 yards rushing and two touchdowns on a season-high 20 carries.

Los Angeles had a season-high 159 rushing yards against a stout Green Bay defense after L.A. hadn't topped 40 yards rushing in four straight games, a first by any team in the Super Bowl era. Austin Ekeler also had a solid game with 12 carries for 70 yards against Green Bay. And Mike Williams had the first 100-yard receiving game of his career with 111 on three catches.

But just because Los Angeles is a short favorite on Thursday Night Football doesn't mean it will cover the Raiders vs. Chargers spread.

When the Raiders traded former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Khalil Mack to the Bears on the eve of the 2018 season, many critics panned Jon Gruden for giving up such a talented player. All of a sudden, though, that trade looks well-calculated thanks in large part to rookie tailback Josh Jacobs. Gruden took the former Alabama star at No. 24 overall in this year's draft with the first-round selection that was part of Chicago's price to get Mack.

Jacobs has been sensational while leading a much-improved offense and is a top NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. In last Sunday's 31-24 home win over the Detroit Lions, Jacobs rushed for 120 yards and two touchdowns on 28 carries. His 740 yards rushing are already a franchise rookie record and third among AFC running backs. The Chargers have not been strong against the run this season, allowing 114.1 yards per game.

The Chargers have not been strong against the run this season, allowing 114.1 yards per game.