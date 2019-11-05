Chargers vs. Raiders odds, line: Thursday Night Football picks, predictions from top model on 90-60 run

Expect a raucous crowd in Oakland on Thursday Night Football as the Raiders host the AFC West rival Los Angeles Chargers. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET from RingCentral Coliseum. Raiders home games are quite rowdy as it is, but Thursday marks the final NFL night game in the city barring one being flexed to the Sunday night window later this season. The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas after the season and will set up shop just off the Strip. Oakland has failed to cover its past four at home against the Chargers and lost four straight overall in the series. Los Angeles is a one-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds after opening as 1.5-point underdogs, while the over-under is 48.5. Before making any Raiders vs. Chargers picks of your own, be sure to see the latest NFL predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It has nailed its recent top-rated NFL picks, entering Week 10 of the 2019 NFL schedule on a strong 28-17 run that dates back to last season. It's on an incredible 90-60 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third year in a row on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The Chargers offense looked much different last Sunday under new play-caller Shane Steichen.

The model knows that Chargers coach Anthony Lynn fired offensive coordinator Ken Whisenhunt following Week 8. As a result, Los Angeles' offense looked much different last Sunday under quarterbacks coach and new play-caller Shane Steichen. The Chargers had become the first team in the Super Bowl era to rush for 40 yards or fewer in four straight games, but they had a season-high 159 in a 26-11 upset of the Green Bay Packers.

It appeared that the plays were being called quicker by Steichen than under Whisenhunt, which allowed quarterback Philip Rivers to get to the line of scrimmage earlier and read the defense better. Rivers had only seven incompletions and a 108.3 passer rating against the Packers. It was just the third game this season in which Rivers didn't have a turnover and the Chargers are now 2-1 in those games. They are 4-0 against the spread in their past four Thursday games.

But just because Los Angeles is a short favorite on Thursday Night Football doesn't mean it will cover the Raiders vs. Chargers spread.

The 2019 Raiders are much improved from the 2018 version thanks in part to rookie tailback Josh Jacobs. The No. 24 overall pick out of Alabama had two touchdowns and 120 yards on 28 carries in Sunday's 31-24 win over Detroit. Jacobs is the first rookie since Cincinnati's Ickey Woods in 1988 to have at least two rushing touchdowns in three of his first eight career games. Jacobs already has set the Raiders franchise rookie rushing record for yardage. He's a favorite along with Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray for NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

Coach Jon Gruden has a strong rookie class overall, as fellow rookies Foster Moreau and Hunter Renfrow each had a touchdown catch against Detroit. The Raiders became the first team since 2015 (Seattle) to have rookies score all four touchdowns in a victory. Oakland is 4-1 against the spread in its past five games overall and 6-1 in its previous seven at home.

The Raiders are 4-1 against the spread in their past five games overall and 6-1 in their previous seven at home.