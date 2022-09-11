Two AFC West rivals do battle to open the 2022 NFL season as the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday on Paramount+. The Chargers are projected to place well in the division according to Caesars Sportsbook and will be looking for revenge after the Raiders bumped them from the playoffs in Week 18 last season. Both teams have made significant additions to their rosters in the offseason, with the Bolts signing star linebacker and former Raider Khalil Mack, while superstar wide receiver Davante Adams set to make his debut for the Silver and Black after having a career season with the Green Bay Packers. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff for Sunday's game from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chargers are three-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 52.

How to watch Chargers vs. Raiders

Raiders vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Sept. 11

Raiders vs. Chargers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Chargers TV: CBS

Raiders vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+

Week 1 NFL picks for Raiders vs. Chargers

Before tuning into Sunday's Chargers vs. Raiders game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 138-97 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. Amazingly, it hasn't missed a top-rated pick since Week 15 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Chargers vs. Raiders, the model is backing Los Angeles to cover. While Sunday's game is projected to be a very tight one that mirrors the last time these rivals faced each other, the model sees Justin Herbert and company getting the job done on their home turf to open up the season.



Sunday's game will likely come down to whose offense makes the fewest mistakes in the air. For the Raiders to have success on Sunday, Adams will have to make a quick connection with quarterback and college teammate Derek Carr early in the game and open up the door for fellow wide receiver Hunter Renfrow and star tight end Darren Waller to get the ball downfield. Conversely, Chargers wideout Keenan Allen will have to get passed the struggles he faced against Vegas last season for L.A.'s pass game to be fruitful.



The Chargers' defense is projected to be significantly better this season with the addition of Mack. The Raiders feature a strong defensive front lead by Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, but Vegas' secondary is still expected to be shakable against quick-thinking quarterbacks. If the Raiders give Herbert too much room to work early in the game, they could be in trouble.

