The Las Vegas Raiders will return to Southern California to face the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC West showdown on Sunday on CBS. The Raiders are coming off a disappointing 23-18 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and will be without starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo due to a concussion. Meanwhile, Justin Herbert and the Chargers got their first win of the season last Sunday as they defeated the Vikings in Minnesota 28-24.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Ca. is set for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points is 48.

Chargers vs. Raiders date: Sunday, Oct. 1

Chargers vs. Raiders time: 4:05 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Raiders TV channel: CBS

Chargers vs. Raiders streaming: Paramount+

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 4 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 167-117 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

For Chargers vs. Raiders, the model is picking the Chargers to cover the spread. Las Vegas is in limbo with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out with a concussion, and the offense could be disjointed with rookie Aidan O'Connell under center. The Chargers' offense has also taken a hit, with Mike Williams placed on injured reserve and Austin Ekeler questionable to play due to an ankle injury.

However, Los Angeles still boasts one of the top offenses in the league. Additionally, the Chargers should be full of confidence after upsetting the Vikings in Week 3. Herbert should still be comfortable against a Raiders defense that doesn't defend the pass well. You may be able to stream the game here.

The model is picking the Chargers to cover the spread.