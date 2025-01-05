Division rivals face off in an NFL regular season finale as the Los Angeles Chargers (10-6) visit the Las Vegas Raiders (4-12) on CBS and Paramount+. The Raiders have their sights set on the 2025 NFL Draft, although they enter Week 18 on the heels of back-to-back victories. They host a Chargers side that has clinched a playoff spot but could clinch the No. 5 seed with a win on Sunday. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, NV is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 7-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 42. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Chargers vs. Raiders

Raiders vs. Chargers date: Sunday, Jan. 5

Raiders vs. Chargers time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Raiders vs. Chargers TV channel: CBS

Raiders vs. Chargers streaming: Paramount+

Week 18 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Raiders

Before tuning into Sunday's Raiders vs. Chargers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 18 of the 2024 NFL season on a 30-14 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 68% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 210-142 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 64-35 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Raiders vs. Chargers, the model is backing Los Angeles to cover the spread. The Chargers are 11-4-1 against the spread this season and 4-0-1 ATS against AFC West opponents. They also easily covered a 3-point spread when these teams met in Los Angeles in Week 1.

Jim Harbaugh's team gets a boost from having running back J.K. Dobbins healthy, and he is coming off of a one-touchdown performance against the Patriots in Week 17. The Chargers still have something to play for despite already clinching a playoff spot, which is why the model has them covering the spread in over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.