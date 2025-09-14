AFC West rivals will face off in Sin City as the Las Vegas Raiders take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 2 NFL action. The Chargers enter Monday Night Football at 1-0 on the season after an impressive 27-21 upset against the Kansas City Chiefs in the NFL Sao Paulo game. The Raiders are also entering Week 2 in the win column thanks to a come-from-behind 20-13 win against the New England Patriots.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is set for 10 p.m. ET. Los Angeles is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Raiders odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. The Chargers are a -185 favorite on the money line (risk $185 to win $100), while the Raiders are +154 underdogs (risk $100 to win $154).

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a 33-17 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Raiders vs. Chargers. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Raiders:

Chargers vs. Raiders spread Chargers -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Chargers vs. Raiders over/under 46.5 points Chargers vs. Raiders money line LAC -185, LV +154

Why the Chargers can cover

LA has won four of the last five meetings with Vegas and swept the 2024 season series, covering in both of those wins. The Chargers went 12-5-0 ATS on the season and have now gone 6-3-1 ATS over their last 10 games against AFC West opponents, including the Chiefs in Week 1.

Justin Herbert was especially solid against Kansas City as he threw for 318 yards and had three touchdowns. The receiving corps consisting of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Keenan Allen appeared to overwhelm the Chiefs defense. That could help propel the Chargers past a Raiders defense that allowed 276 yards in the air in Week 1.

Why the Raiders can cover

Vegas was inconsistent against the spread in 2024 but has the tools to keep Monday night's game against a familiar enemy. And we aren't just talking about Pete Carroll and Jim Harbaugh, who are an even 6-6 against each other as NFL head coaches.

The Raiders new-look offense registered 389 total yards against New England in Week 1 and will now face a Chargers defense that allowed 347 total yards to the Chiefs. That's an encouraging setup for Geno Smith, who had 210 passing yards and two TDs in his last game versus the Chargers. Los Angeles only allowed 98 rushing yards in Week 1 but will be busier in Week 2 as they get their first look at Ashton Jeanty.

How to make Raiders vs. Chargers picks

For this NFL Week 2 Monday Night Football game, the model is leaning under the total.

Who wins Chargers vs. Raiders, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Raiders vs. Chargers spread you need to jump, all from the model that is 33-17 on top-rated picks since 2024, and find out.