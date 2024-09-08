Chargers vs. Raiders score: Live updates, inactives, odds, where to watch, live stream for Jim Harbaugh debut

Harbaugh makes his return to coaching in the NFL with a divisional matchup

The highly-anticipated return of Jim Harbaugh has finally arrived as a new era in Los Angeles is underway. The Chargers begin their revamp under Harbaugh in a key AFC West battle against the Las Vegas Raiders, who also have a new head coach in Antonio Pierce, to open the season.

Harbaugh will be coaching his first game in the NFL in nearly a decade, as the last time he roamed the NFL sidelines was in 2014 with the San Francisco 49ers. He is the first head coach to ever coach an NFL game the season after winning a college football national championship as a head coach (University of Michigan). Harbaugh went to three conference championship games and a Super Bowl in his four seasons with the 49ers, and brings that level of success to a Chargers franchise that hasn't been to a conference championship game since the 2007 season and a Super Bowl since the 1994 season. 

The Raiders also have Antonio Pierce as a full-time head coach for the first time, earning the job after a successful interim stint in 2023. 

Two Raiders will be making their debuts with their team in Christian Wilkins and Brock Bowers. Wilkins had nine sacks and 23 quarterback hits last season with the Miami Dolphins before signing with the Raiders in free agency. Bowers, the Raiders' first-round pick, has the most career receptions (175), receiving yards (2,538) and receiving touchdowns (26) by a tight end in SEC history. 

How will Harbaugh help out Justin Herbert with a rebuilt roster? Will the Raiders defense be even better than last year? We'll have all the analysis and updates from this game in our live blog below! 

Where to watch

  • Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 4:05 p.m. ET
  • Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
  • TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Happy Week 1 everyone! We're getting things underway with the Chargers and the Raiders. Let's start with the inactives for this 4:05 EST kickoff. 

Raiders: RB Dylan Laube, G Jackson Powers-Johnson, WR Ramel Keyton, LB Tommy Eichenberg, S Thomas Harper, CB Decameron Robinson

Chargers: QB Taylor Heinicke,  CB Tarheeb Still, RB Kimani Vidal, OL Jordan McFadden, WR Brenden Rice, DL Justin Eboigbe

Rice is the son of Jerry Rice. He's inactive. 

Jeff Kerr
September 8, 2024, 6:40 PM
Sep. 08, 2024, 2:40 pm EDT

