After suffering their worst loss of the season on the road against the Jacksonville Jaguars, the Los Angeles Chargers will be back in action against the Las Vegas Raiders at home in Week 13. The Chargers will be fresh off their bye week, while the Raiders enter this game having lost their last five.

The Chargers couldn't generate much offense during a 35-6 loss to the Jaguars earlier this month. Los Angeles quarterback Justin Herbert finished 10 of 18 for 81 yards and an interception. As a team, the Chargers finished with just 135 yards of total offense, while allowing 345.

Las Vegas has lost nine of its last 10 games since a season-opening win over the New England Patriots. The Raiders fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly following a 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns last week. The Raiders' last win came in Week 6 against the Tennessee Titans.

Here's how to watch this AFC matchup as well as betting information, keys to the game and a prediction.

Where to watch Chargers vs. Raiders live

Chargers vs. Raiders: Need to know

It's a big game for playoff implications. Los Angeles enters the week as the No. 5 seed in the AFC. However, at 7-4, Los Angeles is tied with the Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. Not far behind those teams are the Houston Texans, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Heading into Week 13 action, all three of those teams have six wins, but are just outside the playoff picture. The Chargers have a brutal schedule to close out the year, so this is almost a must-win to stay afloat in the playoff picture.

Los Angeles enters the week as the No. 5 seed in the AFC. However, at 7-4, Los Angeles is tied with the Jaguars and Buffalo Bills. Not far behind those teams are the Houston Texans, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Kansas City Chiefs. Heading into Week 13 action, all three of those teams have six wins, but are just outside the playoff picture. The Chargers have a brutal schedule to close out the year, so this is almost a must-win to stay afloat in the playoff picture. Raiders changed offensive coordinators. The Raiders made a splash this offseason by hiring Chip Kelly away from Ohio State to become their offensive coordinator. However, that experiment didn't even last one full season, as the team fired Kelly after another dreadful offensive performance. Las Vegas once again elevated quarterback coach Greg Olson to become the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the year. This will be his third stint as the Raiders' offensive coordinator.

The Raiders made a splash this offseason by hiring Chip Kelly away from Ohio State to become their offensive coordinator. However, that experiment didn't even last one full season, as the team fired Kelly after another dreadful offensive performance. Las Vegas once again elevated quarterback coach Greg Olson to become the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the year. This will be his third stint as the Raiders' offensive coordinator. Omarion Hampton could be close to returning. Earlier this month, Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters that Hampton's activation window wouldn't open until after the Week 12 bye. Hampton, a rookie selected in the first round, hasn't played since a 27-10 loss to the Washington Commanders last month. On the season, he has rushed for 314 yards and two touchdowns on 66 attempts. His return to the lineup would be a welcome one as Los Angeles has clearly had difficulties generating offense at times this season.

Chargers vs. Raiders pick, prediction

The Raiders have been bad on both sides of the football for several weeks. The Chargers are coming off a blowout loss and are getting healthier coming off a bye week. Although changing offensive coordinators could provide a spark for the Raiders, I expect the Chargers to cover in a high-scoring game. Pick: Chargers -9.5, Over 41.5