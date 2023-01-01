It's a home game for everyone as Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers face Baker Mayfield and the Los Angeles Rams this Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. The two sides haven't played each other since 2018 and enter this rendition of the Battle of LA in very interesting positions. Herbert and the Chargers had a rough start to their season but clinched a playoff spot with a 20-7 win against the Indianapolis Colts in Week 16. Meanwhile, the reigning Super Bowl champs are at the tail end of a very disappointing season but are coming off of a dominant 51-14 win against the Denver Broncos on Christmas Day. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California is set for 4:25 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 6.5-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Rams odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 41.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Premium plan.

How to watch Rams vs. Chargers

Chargers vs. Rams date: Sunday, Jan. 1

Chargers vs. Rams time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Rams TV channel: CBS

Chargers vs. Rams streaming: Paramount+

Week 17 NFL picks for Rams vs. Chargers

Before tuning into Sunday's Chargers vs. Rams game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Chargers vs. Rams, the model is picking the Chargers to cover the spread. Sportsbooks and betting experts alike are very split on this game given how inconsistent both sides have been this season. But the model is favoring the Chargers, who clinched their first playoff berth since 2018.

There is no getting around how underwhelming the Rams' season has been coming off of last season's Super Bowl victory. However, Sean McVay's team has at least been interesting since Mayfield came to town to fill in for an injured Matthew Stafford. The Rams aren't likely to steamroll the Chargers like they did Russell Wilson and the Broncos last week because Herbert and company are tougher competition. The Chargers are averaging 270.1 passing yards per game this season, the third-best mark in the NFL.

