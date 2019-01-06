Chargers vs. Ravens odds, line: 2019 NFL Wild Card picks, best playoff predictions by model on 16-6 run

A high-powered offense taking on an elite defense will be the main storyline when the Los Angeles Chargers (12-4) travel cross-country to battle the Baltimore Ravens (10-6). Kickoff on Sunday is at 1:05 p.m. ET from M&T Bank Stadium in the third game of the NFL Playoff schedule. Los Angeles is averaging 26.5 points per game, but Baltimore's second-ranked NFL scoring defense is allowing just 17.9. These two teams met in Week 16 in L.A., with the Ravens coming out on top, 22-10, as four-point underdogs. In the AFC Wild Card round, Baltimore is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds. The Over-Under, or total number of projected points Vegas thinks will be scored, has been rising steadily ahead of kickoff and currently sits at 43. Before locking in any Chargers vs. Ravens picks and NFL predictions of your own, be sure to check out what SportsLine's Projection Model has to say.

The model has factored in that the Chargers have been road warriors this season, going 7-1 away from home. They averaged 27.8 points as visitors and won by double-digits four times. Led by Rivers, who has thrown for over 4,300 yards and 32 touchdowns, the Chargers' offense scored 4.5 more points per game in 2018 than last season.

Los Angeles boasts one of the most imposing wideout trios in the league in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams. Despite drawing double-teams for most of the season, Allen still broke out for nearly 1,200 receiving yards and six scores. Quick-strike threat Mike Williams led the Chargers with 10 receiving touchdowns, while Tyrell Williams netted nearly 16 yards a grab and found the end zone five times.

But just because L.A. comes in hot doesn't mean it'll be able to cover the Ravens vs. Chargers spread.

The model also knows Baltimore's playoff hopes came down to the wire as they knocked off the Browns 26-24 in a Week 17 thriller that secured the AFC North title over the Steelers. But don't let its tight squeeze into the postseason deceive you. Nobody in the AFC wants to play the Ravens right now after they rolled to six wins in their last seven games, with the only loss during that span coming in overtime at the Chiefs.

Defense is this team's specialty, but rookie quarterback Lamar Jackson helped ignite the offense down the stretch. His feet are a huge threat, and his presence on the field opened up running lanes for backs like Kenneth Dixon and Gus Edwards. In the first Chargers vs. Ravens box score, Baltimore piled up 159 yards rushing on 35 carries. Jackson posted his first career 200-yard passing game to boot, with tight end Mark Andrews rumbling for 89 yards and a touchdown. The Chargers turned the ball over three times and the Ravens piled up four sacks.

