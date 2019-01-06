Chargers vs. Ravens odds, line: 2019 NFL wild-card picks, top playoff predictions from proven model on 16-6 roll

Sunday's NFL Wild Card schedule action gets underway with a marquee AFC matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Baltimore Ravens. Baltimore's 22-10 victory at Los Angeles in Week 16 helped propel the Ravens to the AFC North title, and this time around, John Harbaugh and company are 2.5-point home favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds. The Over-Under is 42 as two of the hottest AFC teams are set to meet up on Wild Card Weekend. Both teams have nearly identical records against the spread and similar point differentials, so before making any Chargers vs. Ravens picks of your own, be sure to check out the NFL Playoff predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model has factored in that the Chargers have been road warriors this season, going 7-1 away from home. They averaged 27.8 points as visitors and won by double-digits four times. Led by Rivers, who has thrown for over 4,300 yards and 32 touchdowns, the Chargers' offense scored 4.5 more points per game in 2018 than last season.

Los Angeles boasts one of the most imposing wideout trios in the league in Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams. Despite drawing double-teams for most of the season, Allen still broke out for nearly 1,200 receiving yards and six scores. Quick-strike threat Mike Williams led the Chargers with 10 receiving touchdowns, while Tyrell Williams netted nearly 16 yards a grab and found the end zone five times.

But just because the Chargers come in hot doesn't mean they'll be able to cover the NFL wild-card spread.

The model also knows the Ravens enter Sunday's NFL Playoff schedule brimming with confidence after securing their first AFC North title since 2012. Baltimore is led by quarterback Lamar Jackson, who is set to become the youngest quarterback in NFL history to start a playoff game at age 21.

The dynamic dual-threat quarterback has run the ball an unprecedented number of times for a QB. In fact, Jackson set the record for most rushing attempts (147) by a quarterback in a season despite not starting his first game until Week 11. He's been extremely effective as a runner as well, entering the 2019 NFL Playoffs averaging almost five yards per carry while scoring five touchdowns.

However, it was Jackson's arm that led the Ravens to their Week 16 victory over the Chargers. The rookie signal caller completed 12-of-22 passes for 204 yards and a touchdown in that game, his highest passing total of the season.

