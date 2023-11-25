The Baltimore Ravens will visit the Los Angeles Chargers in the Week 12 Sunday Night Football game at SoFi Stadium. The Ravens (8-3) enter the week with the best record in the AFC, just ahead of the Chiefs, Dolphins, Jaguars and Browns, who are all 7-3. Baltimore is coming off a 34-20 win over the rival Bengals. The Chargers (4-6) sit in last place in the AFC West standings. Only the Patriots (2-8) and Titans (3-7) own a worse record in the conference.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a three-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds while the over/under for total points scored is 48.

Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Chargers vs. Ravens:

Chargers vs. Ravens spread: Baltimore -3

Chargers vs. Ravens over/under: 48 points

Chargers vs. Ravens money line: Baltimore -172, Los Angeles +144

BAL: Ravens lead the league in sacks (44)

LAC: WR Keenan Allen leads the NFL in receptions (83)

Why the Ravens can cover

The Baltimore offense enters the game on a roll. Led by dual-threat quarterback Lamar Jackson, the Ravens are averaging 34.2 points per game over their last five games, scoring 30-plus points in all five. The five-game 30-point scoring streak is tied for the longest in team history.

On the other side of the ball, Baltimore's defense has been playing lights-out all season. The Ravens are allowing just 4.2 yards per play this season. That's the fewest yards allowed by any team in the NFL since the 2008 Steelers, who won the Super Bowl.

Why the Chargers can cover

Veteran receiver Keenan Allen remains a prolific pass-catching threat. The 31-year-old Allen, who has 879 receptions in his career, leads the league this season in catches (83). Over the last two weeks he has 21 catches for 291 yards and three touchdowns.

In addition, running back Austin Ekeler is a multipurpose touchdown scorer. The dual-threat running back has scored four touchdowns over the last four games, which is tied for the third most in the league over that time. Over the last three seasons, he leads the NFL in touchdowns, with 43, which is 11 more than the next closest player (Jalen Hurts).

How to make Chargers vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over the point total, predicting 51 total points.

So who wins Ravens vs. Chargers on Sunday Night Football, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chargers spread you should jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.