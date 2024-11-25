The Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) will host the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) on Monday Night Football as brothers and head coaches John Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh square off for the first time since Super Bowl 47. The Chargers, coached by Jim Harbaugh, are red-hot heading into MNF, winning four straight games. Last week at home, Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals, 34-27. The Ravens, coaching by John Harbaugh, had their two-game win streak halted. In Week 11, the Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Ravens, 18-16.

Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. The Ravens are -146 money-line favorites (risk $146 to win $100), while the Chargers are +123 underdogs (risk $100 to win $123). Before locking in any Ravens vs. Chargers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has simulated Chargers vs. Ravens 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted NFL picks and Week 12 betting predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Ravens vs. Chargers:

Ravens vs. Chargers spread: Baltimore -2.5

Ravens vs. Chargers over/under: 50.5 points

Ravens vs. Chargers money line: Baltimore -146, Los Angeles +123

LAC: Chargers are 7-3 against the spread this season

BAL: Ravens are 5-5-1 against the spread this season

Why the Ravens can cover

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the top players in the league due to his dynamic playmaking ability. This season, he's second in the NFL in passing yards (2,876) and passing touchdowns (25). He also has 584 rushing yards and two rushing scores. Jackson has six games with at least two passing touchdowns.

Running back Derrick Henry ranks first in the NFL in rushing yards (1,185) and rushing touchdowns (13). The 30-year-old has logged at least 60 rushing yards in 10 straight games. In addition, he's rushed for a touchdown in four straight games.

Why the Chargers can cover

Quarterback Justin Herbert executes the offense at a high level. The Oregon product has tossed 2,186 yards, 13 passing touchdowns and has been picked off just once this season. He's also rushed for at least 30 rushing yards in three of his last four games.

Receiver Ladd McConkey has made an imprint on the offense. McConkey has secure hands and runs crisp routes for the Chargers. The Georgia product leads the team in receptions (43) and receiving yards (615) with four scores. He's finished with at least 100 receiving yards in two of his last four games. In his last outing, McConkey had six receptions for 123 yards.

How to make Chargers vs. Ravens picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under the total, projecting 49 combined points.

So who wins Ravens vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chargers spread to back, all from the model that has returned well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks, and find out.