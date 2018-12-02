Chargers vs. Steelers odds, line: Sunday Night Football picks and predictions from proven model on 13-2 roll

In a potential playoff preview, the Pittsburgh Steelers host the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday Night Football as part of the Week 13 NFL schedule. Kickoff from Heinz Field is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET. The game features two of the most balanced clubs in the NFL, as both teams rank in the top 10 in total offense and defense. Pittsburgh (7-3-1) hopes to bounce back from a loss in Denver last week and gain separation from Baltimore in the AFC North. Los Angeles (8-3) leads the AFC Wild Card race and is assured of staying within a game of Kansas City in the AFC West with a win. The Steelers are favored by 3.5, while the over-under for total points scored has dipped slightly to 52 in the latest Chargers vs. Steelers odds. Before you lock in your Chargers vs. Steelers picks for Sunday Night Football, listen to what SportsLine expert Micah Roberts has to say.

The model knows the Steelers have battled inconsistency over the past few seasons, particularly in the early going. But their history suggests they are at their best both down the stretch and on the game's biggest stages. The Steelers are 27-8 in prime-time games at Heinz Field and an NFL-best 18-3 in December games since 2013.

They also have dominated this series, going 15-3 straight-up at home all-time against the Chargers. They are 5-2 against the spread in the last seven meetings in Pittsburgh and 8-3 against the spread overall in the last 11 games. Pittsburgh also has covered six straight times coming off a straight-up loss.

But just because the Steelers are back home in a favorable spot doesn't mean they'll cover over a field goal against the playoff-bound Chargers on "Sunday Night Football."

The Chargers have won seven of their last eight games and are yielding only 15.8 points per contest during that stretch. Five of L.A.'s eight victories have been decided by double-digits thanks in large part to Philip Rivers. The veteran quarterback is enjoying a sizzling season, completing 70 percent of his pass attempts tor over 3,100 yards with 26 touchdowns. Last Sunday against the Cardinals, Rivers was nearly flawless, completing a record-setting 28-of-29 throws.

Workhorse running back Melvin Gordon won't play because of a knee sprain, but Austin Ekeler (5.8 yards per carry) is a shifty backup who can keep the defense honest. He caught a career-high 10 passes for 68 yards last week. L.A. has covered four of its five road games this year.

