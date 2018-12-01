Chargers vs. Steelers odds, line: 'Sunday Night Football' picks, predictions from model on 13-2 roll

The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Los Angeles Chargers in a "Sunday Night Football" game that could have huge AFC playoff implications. Kickoff from Heinz Field is at 8:20 p.m. ET. AFC North leader Pittsburgh (7-3-1) saw its six-game win streak snapped Sunday at Denver, while the Chargers (8-3) remain one game behind the Chiefs in the AFC West. Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point home favorite. The Over-Under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 52 in the latest Chargers vs. Steelers odds. Before you make any Chargers vs. Steelers picks and predictions, check out what the SportsLine Projection Model has to say.

The advanced computer model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and those who have followed it have seen massive returns. SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated picks in 2018, entering Week 13 on a blistering 13-2 run. For the season, it is now 27-11 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 75-45. And when it comes to all straight-up picks, the model went 12-3 last week and is 118-56 for the season, ranking in the top five on NFLPickWatch.com.

The model has dialed in on Chargers vs. Steelers on "Sunday Night Football" (stream live on fuboTV). It's leaning Under.

The model knows Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is enjoying a renaissance this season, averaging over 300 yards per game and tossing 24 touchdown passes. He has electrifying wideouts in Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster, who have combined for nearly 2,000 receiving yards. Smith-Schuster pulled off an amazing 97-yard TD reception in Denver last week when he outraced two defenders at midfield.

The Steelers have dominated the Chargers historically, winning eight of the last 10 meetings. And in their last six games following a straight-up loss, Pittsburgh has covered each time.

But just because the Steelers are back home in a favorable spot doesn't mean they'll cover more than a field goal against the playoff-bound Chargers on "Sunday Night Football."

The Chargers have won seven of their last eight games and are yielding only 15.8 points per contest during that stretch. Five of L.A.'s eight victories have been decided by double-digits thanks in large part to Philip Rivers. The veteran quarterback is enjoying a sizzling season, completing 70 percent of his pass attempts tor over 3,100 yards with 26 touchdowns. Last Sunday against the Cardinals, Rivers was nearly flawless, completing a record-setting 28 of 29 throws.

Workhorse running back Melvin Gordon won't play because of a knee sprain, but Austin Ekeler (5.8 yards per carry) is a shifty backup who can keep the defense honest. He caught a career-high 10 passes for 68 yards last week. L.A. has covered four of its five road games this year.

