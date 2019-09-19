Chargers vs. Texans: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NFL start time
How to watch Chargers vs. Texans football game
Who's Playing
L.A. Chargers (home) vs. Houston (away)
Current Records: L.A. Chargers 1-1-0; Houston 1-1-0
What to Know
The Chargers will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against Houston at 4:25 p.m. ET. The matchup is expected to be a close one, with the Chargers going off at just a 3-point favorite.
It was close but no cigar for the Chargers as they fell 10-13 to Detroit last week. The losing side was boosted by RB Austin Ekeler, who picked up 66 yards on the ground on 17 carries and caught 6 passes for 67 yards.
As for Houston, they had a rough outing against New Orleans two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. Houston dodged a bullet, finishing off Jacksonville 13-12. Since Houston won the last time these teams met, too, this is only more fuel for the fire driving Jacksonville's future revenge.
Houston's victory lifted them to 1-1 while the Chargers' defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Houston's success rolls on or if the Chargers are able to steal their positive momentum.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET
- Where: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, California
- TV: CBS
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Chargers are a solid 3 point favorite against the Texans.
Over/Under: 48
Series History
L.A. Chargers won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.
- Nov 27, 2016 - Houston 13 vs. L.A. Chargers 21
