Chargers vs. Texans: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

Who's Playing

L.A. Chargers (home) vs. Houston (away)

Current Records: L.A. Chargers 1-1-0; Houston 1-1-0

What to Know

The Chargers will square off against Houston at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Dignity Health Sports Park. The Chargers are the slight favorite, but fans of both teams should be in for an exciting matchup likely to go down to the wire.

The Chargers scored first but ultimately less often than Detroit in their contest last week. It was close but no cigar for the Chargers as they fell 13-10 to Detroit. The Chargers got a solid performance out of RB Austin Ekeler, who picked up 66 yards on the ground on 17 carries and caught six passes for 67 yards; unfortunately, it just wasn't enough for the win.

As for Houston, they had a rough outing against New Orleans two weeks ago, but a little bit of home cooking seems to have fixed things right up. The Texans slipped by Jacksonville 13-12. That's another feather in the cap for the Texans, who also won these teams' last head-to-head.

Houston's victory lifted them to 1-1 while the Chargers' defeat dropped them down to 1-1. We'll see if Houston's success rolls on or if the Chargers are able to steal their positive momentum.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California

Dignity Health Sports Park -- Carson, California TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $60.00

Odds

The Chargers are a solid 3-point favorite against the Texans.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 48

Series History

L.A. Chargers won the only game these two teams have played in the last five years.