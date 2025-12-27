Two of the hottest teams in the NFL meet in a Saturday matinee with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Houston Texans and big playoff ramifications on the line.

Los Angeles (11-4) has clinched a playoff berth, but a win today would set up a Week 18 clash with the Denver Broncos for the AFC West crown. Houston (10-5) can clinch a playoff berth with a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss Sunday.

The Chargers have won four straight behind both Justin Herbert and the defense playing at a very high level. Since Week 13, Los Angeles is allowing just 15.8 points per game, fifth-lowest in the NFL. Herbert, meanwhile, will be looking for some redemption after he threw four interceptions and completed under half of his passes in last year's wild card game against Houston.

Achieving that will be easier said than done. Behind a shaky and injury-ravaged offensive line, Herbert has taken the third-most sacks in the NFL, and now he faces a Houston defense that has the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL. Danielle Hunter (13 sacks) and Will Anderson Jr. (11.5 sacks) both rank in the top 10 in the NFL, and the Chargers' chances likely hinge on whether they can at least somewhat slow down that dynamic duo.

The Texans, meanwhile, have won seven straight, and while the defense has done most of the heavy lifting, the offense has slowly come around. Over his last four games, C.J. Stroud has thrown for five touchdowns and just one interception.

Two talented quarterbacks. Two terrific defenses. Massive implications for both. This one is a must-watch, and we'll have you covered with updates and analysis below!

Where to watch Chargers vs. Texans live