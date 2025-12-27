Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Chargers vs. Texans live updates: Los Angeles hosts Houston in a crucial AFC matchup

Houston looks to clinch a playoff spot, while Los Angeles still has sights on AFC West division title

By
1 min read

Two of the hottest teams in the NFL meet in a Saturday matinee with the Los Angeles Chargers hosting the Houston Texans and big playoff ramifications on the line.

Los Angeles (11-4) has clinched a playoff berth, but a win today would set up a Week 18 clash with the Denver Broncos for the AFC West crown. Houston (10-5) can clinch a playoff berth with a win or an Indianapolis Colts loss Sunday.

The Chargers have won four straight behind both Justin Herbert and the defense playing at a very high level. Since Week 13, Los Angeles is allowing just 15.8 points per game, fifth-lowest in the NFL. Herbert, meanwhile, will be looking for some redemption after he threw four interceptions and completed under half of his passes in last year's wild card game against Houston.

Achieving that will be easier said than done. Behind a shaky and injury-ravaged offensive line, Herbert has taken the third-most sacks in the NFL, and now he faces a Houston defense that has the second-highest pressure rate in the NFL. Danielle Hunter (13 sacks) and Will Anderson Jr. (11.5 sacks) both rank in the top 10 in the NFL, and the Chargers' chances likely hinge on whether they can at least somewhat slow down that dynamic duo.

The Texans, meanwhile, have won seven straight, and while the defense has done most of the heavy lifting, the offense has slowly come around. Over his last four games, C.J. Stroud has thrown for five touchdowns and just one interception.

Two talented quarterbacks. Two terrific defenses. Massive implications for both. This one is a must-watch, and we'll have you covered with updates and analysis below!

Where to watch Chargers vs. Texans live

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 27 | Time: 4:30 p.m. ET
  • Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
  • TV: NFL Network | Stream: Fubo (try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Chargers -1.5, O/U 39.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Texans inactives: Houston without two tackles

The Texans will be without Trent Brown, who had already been ruled out with neck and ankle injuries, and Aireontae Ersery (thumb - questionable). That means a lot of shuffling ahead of a matchup with a Chargers pass rush that has come on strong recently.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Chargers inactives: No Kimani Vidal (neck), but Mekhi Becton (knee) will play

Vidal (neck) was questionable, but with him out, rookie Omarion Hampton will get a big role in a big spot. He has shown flashes of explosiveness that are exciting, but his consistency, especially in pass protection, will be important.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:53

    Ravens Put Playoff Berth On The Line With Snoop Huntley

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Teams Eyeing Malik Willis In Free Agency

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    Injuries Piling Up For Packers Down Stretch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Are The Raiders Tanking?

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Maxx Crosby leaves Raiders facility after being told to shut it down

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    What To Expect Out of Derrick Henry And The Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    Jordan Love Out, Malik Willis to Start

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Chargers Look To Keep AFC West Title Hopes Alive

  • Image thumbnail
    1:27

    Chances Browns Draft a QB With Top-3 Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Options For Raiders With No. 1 Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Options For Giants With No. 1 Pick

  • Image thumbnail
    0:43

    Jordan Love (Concussion) Ruled Out Against Ravens

  • Image thumbnail
    0:30

    What Do The Chiefs Need To Fix Most In The Offseason?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Chiefs Projected To Have Top-10 Pick In 2026 Draft

  • Image thumbnail
    1:46

    Patrick Mahomes (ACL) Could Be Ready By Week 1

  • Image thumbnail
    1:05

    Is it time for future Hall of Famer Travis Kelce to retire?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:58

    Chiefs Lose 10 Games For 1st Time Under Andy Reid

  • Image thumbnail
    1:06

    NFL Week 17 ATS Pick: Bears at 49ers

  • Image thumbnail
    0:51

    NFL Week 17: Bears at 49ers Pick To Win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    NBA Buy Or Sell: The Knicks Are Title Or Bust This Year

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    JJ Redick Erupts After Lakers Loss To Rockets

  • Image thumbnail
    1:02

    Prescott sounds off after Cowboys' Christmas Day win

  • Image thumbnail
    1:21

    Dan Campbell Sounds Off After Christmas Day Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Knicks rally past Cavs on Christmas for largest fourth-quarter comeback since 2023

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Are the Spurs For Real This Season?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Lamar Jackson Potential Landing Spots: Dolphins

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Is Jalen Brunson a Legit MVP Candidate?

See All NFL Videos