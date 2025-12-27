With Christmas in the rear view mirror, a pair of NFL postseason contenders face off on Saturday when the Los Angeles Chargers host the Houston Texans. L.A. has already clinched a postseason berth, while Houston can punch its ticket with a win here (or with a Colts loss on Sunday).

With both teams jockeying for position, the top wide receivers in their respective offenses will be key for Saturday's game. Los Angeles' Ladd McConkey and Houston's Nico Collins are both elite wideouts, but which receiver should you target for NFL player props? The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, and it has shared its picks for total receptions and receiving yards props for McConkey and Collins. All odds and lines for these picks are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Receiving yards props

Nico Collins: 64.5 (Over -111, Under -113)

Ladd McConkey: 41.5 (Over -115, Under -109)

Top pick: Nico Collins Under 64.5 receiving yards (3 stars)

Receiving yards should be hard to come by in this game, with both teams having elite pass defenses. The model expects a somewhat subdued game from Collins, despite him clearing this line in three of his last four games. The model has the Houston star projected at 59.9 yards.

Receptions props

Nico Collins: 4.5 (Over -128, Under +100)

Ladd McConkey: 3.5 (Over -144, Under +113)

Top pick: Nico Collins Under 4.5 receptions (3 stars)

Again, the expected offensive environment points to subdued passing games. The model has Collins projected at 4.1 catches -- close to this line, but enough to make the price on the Under look appealing. Collins has averaged 3.8 receptions over his last five games.