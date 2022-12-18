A pair of 7-6 teams in the AFC will go head-to-head on Sunday when the Los Angeles Chargers take on the Tennessee Titans. The Week 15 matchup on CBS and Paramount+ is one of Sunday's marquee games, with the Titans currently leading the AFC South and the Chargers vying for a wild-card spot. Both teams have slumped lately, with Tennessee losing three in a row and the Chargers losing four of seven. However, both teams have dynamic players who can take over games in Derrick Henry and Justin Herbert.

How to watch Chargers vs. Titans

Chargers vs. Titans date: Sunday, Dec. 18

Chargers vs. Titans time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Week 15 NFL picks for Titans vs. Chargers

For Chargers vs. Titans, the model is backing the over. It's typical to tout a quarterback matchup when previewing a game between a pair of playoff contenders, but in Titans vs. Chargers it's Henry and Herbert who get all the limelight.

After putting up only 38 scrimmage yards against the Eagles, Henry rushed for 121 yards and a touchdown while also catching three passes for 34 yards in the loss to the Jaguars last week. The Titans will hope that Henry's performance is a sign of better days to come for a running game that has struggled of late. Meanwhile, the Chargers rank last in the NFL in yards allowed per carry (5.4).

On the other side, the Titans have the 31st-ranked pass defense in the NFL and that's not a good omen against a healthy Chargers offense. Herbert should have Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler at his disposal, a major reason why the model has the over hitting in more than 50% of simulations.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

