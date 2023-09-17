The Tennessee Titans welcome the Los Angeles Chargers to Nashville for a Week 2 showdown on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams are coming off difficult losses in Week 1. The Chargers suffered a 36-34 setback at home against the Dolphins, while the Titans dropped a 16-15 decision on the road against the Saints. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler is out with an ankle injury. You may be able to stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days and get half-off an annual plan when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Nissan Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Chargers are 2.5-point favorites in the latest Chargers vs. Titans odds from the SportsLine Consensus, and the over/under for total points is 45.5.

How to watch Titans vs. Chargers

Chargers vs. Titans date: Sunday, Sept. 17

Chargers vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Chargers vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Week 1 NFL picks for Chargers vs. Titans

Before tuning into Sunday's Chargers vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 2 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-114 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Chargers vs. Titans, the model is leaning Over on the total. The Chargers put up 436 total yards of offense last week, the second most in the league. Quarterback Justin Herbert threw for 229 yards and a touchdown, but it was Los Angeles' ground game that did most of the damage. The Chargers racked up 233 rushing yards and three rushing scores against the Dolphins.

The Titans, meanwhile, had success against the Saints in Week 1, but quarterback Ryan Tannehill struggled with turnovers, throwing three interceptions on the day. Running back Derrick Henry finished with 119 all-purpose yards, and SportsLine's model expects these two offenses will produce points on Sunday.

