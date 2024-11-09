The Los Angeles Chargers are set to host the Tennessee Titans in a Week 10 AFC battle on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. Los Angeles is 5-3 overall and 2-1 at home, while Tennessee is 2-6 overall and 1-3 on the road. In their first year under Jim Harbaugh the Chargers are 5-2-1 against the spread. Los Angeles is coming off a dominant 27-10 win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 9. The Titans are looking to build some momentum in the second half of the season after getting off to a 1-6 start. Tennessee is coming off a 20-17 overtime win over the New England Patriots in Week 9. Quarterback Will Levis (shoulder) is off the injury report for Tennessee and expected to start. The Chargers list edge rushers Joey Bosa (hip) and Khalil Mack (groin) as questionable.

Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. ET. The Chargers are favored by 7.5 points in the latest Chargers vs. Titans odds, and the over/under is 39 points.

Here are several NFL betting lines for the Chargers vs. Titans game:

Chargers vs. Titans spread: Chargers -7.5

Chargers vs. Titans over/under: 39 points

Chargers vs. Titans money line: Chargers -358, Titans +285

Why the Chargers can cover

The Chargers are headed in fresh off scoring the most points they have all season. They cruised past the Browns with points to spare on Sunday, taking the game 27-10. The win made it back-to-back victories for Los Angeles. The Chargers relied on the efforts of J.K. Dobbins, who rushed for 85 yards and two touchdowns, and Justin Herbert, who threw for 282 yards and two touchdowns.

The Chargers didn't go easy on the quarterback and picked off three passes before the game was over. It was truly a group effort as Alohi Gilman, Elijah Molden, and Tarheeb Still picked up one apiece. The Chargers have been arguably the top defensive team in the NFL this season. They enter Week 10 leading the NFL in points allowed per game (12.3) and eighth in total yards allowed per game (303.8).

Why the Titans can cover

Meanwhile, it may have taken overtime to finish the job, but the Titans ultimately got the result they hoped for on Sunday. They snuck past the Patriots, winning 20-17 in overtime. Tennessee put an end to its three-game losing streak.

The Titans' success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Tony Pollard led the charge by rushing for 128 yards. The dominant performance also gave Pollard a new career-high in total yards (154). Pollard is having a nice bounce-back season in his first year with the Titans and has been one of the team's few bright spots. He enters Week 10 with 622 yards and three touchdowns on 142 carries.

