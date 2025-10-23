Chargers vs. Vikings live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

Both the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to shake off disappointing losses when they meet for a pivotal Week 8 "Thursday Night Football" showdown at SoFi Stadium in southern California.

The Vikings (3-3) fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 in Week 7, with Jalen Hurts torching the Minnesota secondary to the tune of 326 passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Things don't get much easier tonight with Minnesota having to face the Chargers (4-3) and Justin Herbert on the road on a short week. Herbert threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns but also two interceptions in a 38-24 Week 7 loss to the Colts.

Turnovers will be a big area of focus for both teams. Herbert has already thrown six interceptions this season -- all in the past five weeks -- after throwing just three last year. Carson Wentz, meanwhile, also threw two interceptions last week and has thrown four in four starts in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings have one of the best receiving duos in the league in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and get a boost on the ground with the return of Aaron Jones. The Chargers' three-headed wide receiving corps of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnson has been wreaking havoc on opposing defenses, and that was before rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II broke out for seven catches for 164 yards and one touchdown last week. Both defenses will have their hands full.

Here's how to watch the action tonight, and be sure to scroll down below to follow along with our live updates and analysis!

Where to watch Chargers vs. Vikings live