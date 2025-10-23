Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Chargers vs. Vikings live updates: Score, analysis, highlights for 'Thursday Night Football'

Week 8 kicks off with Los Angeles hosting Minnesota in a battle of playoff hopefuls

By
1 min read

Both the Minnesota Vikings and the Los Angeles Chargers are looking to shake off disappointing losses when they meet for a pivotal Week 8 "Thursday Night Football" showdown at SoFi Stadium in southern California.

The Vikings (3-3) fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 28-22 in Week 7, with Jalen Hurts torching the Minnesota secondary to the tune of 326 passing yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Things don't get much easier tonight with Minnesota having to face the Chargers (4-3) and Justin Herbert on the road on a short week. Herbert threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns but also two interceptions in a 38-24 Week 7 loss to the Colts.

Turnovers will be a big area of focus for both teams. Herbert has already thrown six interceptions this season -- all in the past five weeks -- after throwing just three last year. Carson Wentz, meanwhile, also threw two interceptions last week and has thrown four in four starts in place of the injured J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings have one of the best receiving duos in the league in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison and get a boost on the ground with the return of Aaron Jones. The Chargers' three-headed wide receiving corps of Ladd McConkey, Keenan Allen and Quentin Johnson has been wreaking havoc on opposing defenses, and that was before rookie tight end Oronde Gadsden II broke out for seven catches for 164 yards and one touchdown last week. Both defenses will have their hands full.

Here's how to watch the action tonight, and be sure to scroll down below to follow along with our live updates and analysis!

Where to watch Chargers vs. Vikings live

Updating Live
(2)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

Vikings inactives: Christian Darrisaw in, Brian O'Neill out

The Chargers aren't the only team getting some major offensive line help. Vikings left tackl Christian Darrisaw (knee) will play despite not practicing all week. He was questionable coming into the game and went through a pregame workout to determine if he could play.

Aaron Jones also returns for his first game since Week 2.

Unfortunately it's not all good news for Minnesota, as tackle Brian O'Neill, who was questionable with a knee injury, is inactive.

 
Pinned
Link copied

CHARGERS INACTIVES: Joe Alt returns for Los Angeles

The Chargers get a huge boost with the return of Joe Alt. Originally the team's right tackle to bookend the offensive line with left tackle Rashawn Slate, Alt slid over to left tackle after Slater's season-ending injury in the preseason. But Alt suffered a high ankle sprain in Week 4 and hasn't played since ... until tonight.

The Chargers also will have Trey Pipkins, who was questionable with a knee injury and had not played either of the past two weeks. So, it's two big boosts for an offensive line that has dealt with tons of injuries.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Top Trade Targets For The Steelers

  • Image thumbnail
    3:05

    Top Trade Targets For The Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Top Trade Targets For The Lions

  • Image thumbnail
    3:15

    Top Trade Targets For The Chiefs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    Regrading Notable Deals From 2024: WR Jonathan Mingo to the Cowboys

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    Regrading Notable Deals From 2024: CB Marshon Lattimore to the Commanders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Regrading Notable Deals From 2024: WR Davante Adams to the Jets

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    NFL Week 8 Fantasy: Jamey Sits

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    NFL Week 8 Fantasy: David Sits

  • Image thumbnail
    1:35

    NFL Week 8 Fantasy: Heath Sits

  • Image thumbnail
    1:50

    NFL Week 8 Fantasy: Jamey Starts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL Week 8 Fantasy: David Starts

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    NFL Week 8 Fantasy: Heath Starts

  • Image thumbnail
    0:34

    Justin Jefferson 40 Receiving Yards Away From 8,000

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Carson Wentz 7-0 Career Record In Thursday Games

  • Image thumbnail
    0:56

    Chargers 1-3 Since Starting 3-0

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Vikings At Chargers, Who Needs The Win More?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:22

    Key Storyline: Pass Protection A Concern For Both Teams

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Carson Wentz To Remain Starter

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Breaking News: Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups Reportedly Arrested

  • Image thumbnail
    1:57

    FBI Announces Findings In NBA Gambling Investigations: Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups Arrested

  • Image thumbnail
    1:28

    How Will This Impact Chauncey Billups' HOF Legacy

  • Image thumbnail
    0:47

    UFC 321 Preview: Undercard Fights to Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Iowa Impact Player To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    Minnesota Impact Players To Watch

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    3 Texas A&M At 20 LSU- Who Wins?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:23

    What's The Blue Jays Game Plan VS Shohei Ohtani The Hitter?

See All NFL Videos