The Los Angeles Chargers suffered their third loss in four games last week, so they will be trying to get back on track against the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday Night Football. Los Angeles trailed Indianapolis 23-0 at halftime last week, ultimately falling in a 38-24 final. Minnesota has alternated between wins and losses in every game this season, and it is coming off a 28-22 loss to Philadelphia. The Chargers are 3-point home favorites, while the over/under is 44.5.

SportsLine's proven computer model is backing the Over in its same-game parlay for Thursday Night Football. It is also backing Keenan Allen Over 49.5 receiving yards and T.J. Hockenson Over 34.5 receiving yards. Those NFL picks make up a same-game parlay at Fanduel Sportsbook that pays out almost 4-1.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model is on a sizzling 43-28 run on top-rated picks dating back to 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Three TNF SGP betting picks for NFL Week 8 (odds subject to change):

Over 44.5 points (-112)

Keenan Allen Over 49.5 receiving yards (-114)

T.J. Hockenson Over 34.5 receiving yards (-114)

Combining the model's three Chargers vs. Vikings picks into a same-game parlay at FanDuel would result in a payout of +399 (risk $100 to win $399).

Over 44.5 points (-112, FanDuel)

Minnesota's quarterback situation is unclear, but Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert is coming off an outstanding performance. He threw for 420 yards and two touchdowns on 55 pass attempts, and the Chargers cannot afford a loss after dropping three of its last four games. They have gone Over the total in eight of their last 12 games, while the Vikings have gone Over in five of their last six outings. SportsLine's model has these teams combining for 45 points on Thursday, with the Over cashing in 52% of simulations.

Keenan Allen Over 49.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)



The 33-year-old leads Los Angeles with 44 receptions for 435 yards and four touchdowns, averaging 62.1 receiving yards per game. He is coming off his best performance of the season, racking up 11 receptions and 119 yards on a whopping 14 targets. He also went over 60 receiving yards in the first three games of the campaign. Allen has faced Minnesota six times in his career, finishing with at least 80 receiving yards in all of those outings. The model has him finishing with 62 yards in its latest simulations for Thursday's game.

T.J. Hockenson Over 34.5 receiving yards (-114, FanDuel)

A reliable tight end is critical when a backup quarterback is on the field, and Hockenson is an ideal safety blanket. He had 43 receiving yards on nine targets last week against Philadelphia after having 38 yards against the Browns, 39 yards against the Steelers and 49 yards against the Bengals. Hockenson faced the Chargers in 2023, finishing with 78 receiving yards on eight receptions. He is recording 4.1 catches for 40 yards in the model's simulations, providing value at this number.