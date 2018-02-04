Chargers wideout Keenan Allen named 2017 NFL Comeback Player of the Year
The wide receiver bounced back in a big way after tearing his ACL in 2016
MINNEAPOLIS -- Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen looked like he might go on a tear during the 2016 season, starting things off strong against the Chiefs, but tore his ACL before halftime of the Week 1 game and was done for the year. He recovered well enough from it that he earned the 2017 NFL Comeback Player of the Year at NFL Honors on Saturday night.
Allen started out a little slow this season, but he absolutely exploded during the middle of the year and finished the season with 1,393 receiving yards on 102 catches. He also scored six touchdowns.
At one point, Allen was setting records, becoming the first player in NFL history to record 10 catches, 100 yards and a touchdown in three consecutive games.
The former third-round pick out of California blossomed into Philip Rivers's top weapon during the course of a season where he was targeted 159 times.
