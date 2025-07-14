The Los Angeles Chargers are already dealing with several injuries with training camp about to begin. Just days after it was announced that former Pro Bowl running back Najee Harris is dealing with a "superficial eye injury" after a fireworks accident, the Chargers placed five players on their physically unable to perform list, including receiver Mike Williams.

Like Harris, the Chargers signed Williams this offseason with the hope that he would add to an offense that finished 11th in the NFL in scoring last season. Williams, who spent his first seven seasons with the Chargers before splitting time last season with the Jets and Steelers last, is looking to get his career back on track after catching just 21 passes in 18 games last season. Williams, 30, dealt with an array of injuries during his first stint with the Chargers after the team selected him No. 7 overall in the 2017 draft. He topped the 1,000-yard mark in 2019 and 2021 but combined for just 547 yards over the last three seasons.

It's is notable, however, that Harris isn't on the team's PUP list, given the timing of his injury. Harris, who signed a one-year deal with the Chargers this offseason, is expected to be one-half of Los Angeles' 1-2 punch at running back with rookie first-round pick Omarion Hampton. A fellow former first-round pick himself, Harris is the only running back in the NFL who has rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of the last four years. Harris' agent said last week that his client is "full expected to be ready for the upcoming NFL season" after being injured in a Fourth of July fireworks incident.

Williams was flanked on the list by wideout Jaylen Johnson, defense back Elijah Molden, linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips and tackle Savion Washington. The Chargers did not specify the injuries these players are dealing with.

A player can come off the PUP list at any point during training camp. So while it's certainly not ideal, the Chargers having five players on said list is nothing to be overly concerned about at the moment if you're a Los Angeles fan.