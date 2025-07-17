When rookies for the Los Angeles Chargers reported to training camp on Saturday, every player was in attendance except one: No. 55 overall pick Tre Harris, a wide receiver out of Ole Miss. Harris was one of the 30 second-round picks that was hesitant to put pen to paper on their rookie contracts, but that changed on Thursday.

Per NFL Media, Harris has ended his holdout and officially signed his rookie contract. He was one of several second-round picks, including Mike Green and Shemar Turner, to sign their rookie deals on Thursday, and the Chargers can thank the San Francisco 49ers for that.

Up until Wednesday night, just two second-round picks had signed their rookie contracts. That was because the Houston Texans and Cleveland Browns gave their second-round picks fully-guaranteed deals, which led the other second-round picks around the NFL to hold out in hopes of receiving the same thing.

That all changed when Alfred Collins of the 49ers signed his four-year, $10.3 million rookie deal on Wednesday, and accepted $9 million in guaranteed money. While signing a contract that is 88% guaranteed is nothing to sneeze at, this opened the door for other second-round rookies to sign their respective contracts.

49ers break the seal on second-round signees, as Alfred Collins' contract may pave way for others to sign Jordan Dajani

Harris figures to be a player that will make an immediate impact for the Chargers in 2025, especially after Mike Williams made the decision to retire on Thursday.

The Ole Miss product was named first team all-SEC last season after leading the FBS in receiving yards per game with 128.8 as he racked up 1,030 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in just eight games played. Now that he's under contract, Harris will take the practice field with his teammates.