Buffalo Bills defensive tackle Ed Oliver is reportedly no longer in trouble with the law. According to Mark Berman of Fox 26, Houston attorney Gary Patterson says all charges against Oliver stemming from his arrest on May 16 in Montgomery County are being dismissed. Oliver was charged with DWI and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Per the Montgomery County police report, a motorist spotted a white Ford Super Duty pickup hauling a trailer with a dune buggy on it through a construction zone on State Highway 242 and called 911. The caller noted that the driver was "failing to maintain a lane and driving dangerously," according to the report.

A Sheriff's Deputy located and pulled over the vehicle, which Oliver was driving, and then requested a DWI Certified Officer to the scene to perform a field sobriety test on Oliver, who had an open container of alcohol between his legs. According to the report, the officer who administered the test noted that Oliver may have been impaired by something other than alcohol. A subsequent search also revealed a pistol in Oliver's vehicle.

According to Patterson, the charges are being dismissed due to lack of evidence.

"The blood results came back and they were totally negative," Patterson said. "He had no drugs at all in his system. So everybody knows it's not the attorney that's getting him off. They had no evidence."

According to Patterson, the weapons charge is automatically dismissed because it's only illegal to have a pistol in your vehicle if you're intoxicated or if you get charged with another criminal act.

The former No. 9 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft had a solid rookie season, as he recorded 43 combined tackles, five tackles for loss, eight quarterback hits, five sacks, two passes defensed and one forced fumble in 16 games with seven starts. He figures to be a key contributor moving forward for one of the best defenses in the league.