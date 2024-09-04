Charley Johnson, a former NFL quarterback who enjoyed a 15-year career, passed away at the age of 85. His alma mater, New Mexico State, announced Johnson's passing on Wednesday.

Johnson broke into the NFL with the Cardinals in 1961. An prolific passer during his heyday, Johnson threw for over 3,000 yards in consecutive seasons in 1963-64, a rarity in those days. A Pro Bowler in 1963, Johnson won a passing title the following year while leading the Cardinals to a second consecutive nine-win season.

While he spent nine of his 15 seasons in St. Louis (and another two in Houston), Johnson's playing days are largely remembered for the final four years of his career that were spent in Denver. In 1972, Johnson was dealt from Houston to Denver in a deal that, according to his Broncos' Ring of Rame bio, "was regarded as the most important [trade] in franchise history."

During his second season in Denver, Johnson was part of history as he helped lead the Broncos to the franchise's first winning season. He followed that up by leading Denver to a second consecutive winning season in 1974 despite sharing a conference with several all-time great teams that included the Steelers, Raiders, Dolphins and Chiefs.

While Johnson's final season was in 1975, his impact in helping build Denver's winning culture contributed to the franchise's first Super Bowl season in 1977. His contribution to the Broncos' success culminated in his 1986 induction into the franchise's Ring of Fame.

Johnson, who in 1974 threw for what was then the second-highest single game total in NFL history (445 yards in a game against the Chiefs), is still seventh in franchise history in career touchdown passes (52) and ninth in career passing yards (7,238).