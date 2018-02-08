Charlie Weis: 'Dumbest move in history of sports' if McDaniels wasn't promised Belichick's job

It's been a rough week for Josh McDaniels. The Patriots lost to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, and two days later, he backed out of the Colts job that everyone -- including the Colts -- assumed he was taking. Then McDaniels' agent dumped him.

And while it's one thing for folks unaffiliated with the Patriots to take shots at McDaniels, it's something else entirely when it comes from a former New England assistant. Which brings us to Charlie Weis, the Pats' offensive coordinator from 2000-2004 who was part of three Super Bowl teams.

"I was absolutely shocked," Weis told SiriusXM. "It's like a slap in the face. ...

"[The Colts] announced that you're coming. They had a plane going to pick you up to bring you to the press conference the next morning. Half, if not more than half, of your staff is already signed, under contract, already in Indianapolis, waiting for your arrival. Your agent's telling you to go and you decide, 'Nah, I'm not going.'"

That was the general reaction to McDaniels' decision but Weis wasn't done: "If he's not [the heir apparent] then that would've been the absolute dumbest move in the history of sports."

Weis is referring to the report that Bill Belichick and Robert Kraft held a multi-hour meeting to convince McDaniels to stay in New England -- and apparently, it worked -- but they made no assurances that McDaniels would be Belichick's successor when the Hall of Fame coach retires.

And given McDaniels' former agent's remarks -- that the decision to back out of the Colts job was "career suicide" -- that pretty much rules out all but one team hiring him as a head coach.

"In 31 cities, I'd say the odds of them hiring him (as head coach) would be slim to none," Weis continued. "But in one city, he's endeared himself. Let me be the first to lay a wager in Las Vegas that when Belichick leaves, Josh McDaniels is the next head coach in New England. It's like Secretariat running right now. I'd say the odds of that happening are almost a hundred percent."

God help McDaniels if that isn't the succession plan because he'll be hard-pressed to find coaching work in the NFL otherwise.