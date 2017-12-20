Charlotte mayor, city council have no intentions of letting the Panthers leave

One of the first questions to come up after Jerry Richardson announced that he would sell the Panthers in the wake of allegations of workplace misconduct and confidential payouts is whether the team would stay in Charlotte.

On Tuesday, Charlotte mayor Vi Lyles said she is "completely motivated" to keep the team in town and she's joined by members of the city council.

"The City of Charlotte values its long-running relationship with the Panthers after more than 22 seasons of NFL football," Lyles, who is also a season-ticket holder, said in a statement, via ESPN.com. "The Panthers are part of Charlotte's fabric. We've celebrated victories and anguished over defeats. We understand transitions are inevitable, and we look forward to working with current and future ownership."

Councilman James Mitchell, who was on the council in 2002 when the NBA's Charlotte Hornets moved to New Orleans and remembers how losing a professional sports team can impact a region, is currently the chairman of the new economic development committee charged with working with the Panthers.

"The question will become, 'What's wrong with Charlotte?'" Mitchell said. "I'm committed to being the City Council that kept the Panthers in Charlotte. So the role I'd like our committee to play is to make sure we work with the new owner and make sure he or she knows how valuable the Panthers are to the city of Charlotte and then say, 'What we else can we do? What is your checklist to make sure you're committed to the Charlotte community?"

Shortly after the Panthers announced that Richardson would put the team up for sale, rapper and producer Diddy took to Instagram to announce his interest in become the first African American to own a majority stake in an NFL franchise and hinted that he would keep the team in Charlotte.

"I need to send a message out to everybody in the beautiful state of North Carolina: I will be the best NFL owner that you can imagine," Diddy said in a video message.

Of course, Diddy also said that he would put Colin Kaepernick "in the running for next year's starting quarterback" -- even with 2015 NFL MVP Cam Newton on the roster and playing well -- and called the team the "North Carolina Panthers."

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry, who played collegiately and nearby Davidson, and Kaepernick have both expressed interest in joining Diddy's ownership group though neither has indicated whether they'd insist on keeping the team in Charlotte.

But let's not get ahead of ourselves; there will be other interested parties. Former 49ers owner Eddie Debartolo Jr. has expressed interest, and Mitchell added that others serious about buying the team haven't yet come forward. This list won't include Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, who says the NFL is in decline.

"We are at a standstill until after the season is over, Mitchell continued. "We really don't know until the end of the season, after we win the Super Bowl for him and send him out in style, what's going to happen."