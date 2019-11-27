Chase Edmonds expected to make Cardinals return Sunday, further complicating running back dilemma

The Arizona Cardinals backfield is about to get even more crowded. As the team emerges from its bye week, the Cardinals are set to have Chase Edmonds return for Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Rams ... further complicating the running back picture for head coach Kliff Kingsbury.

"Three guys like that that can help your team a bunch of different ways, it's on us as an offensive staff to find different ways to get them involved and get them the football," Kingsbury said, via the Cardinals website. "It's a good problem to have three talented running backs."

While the Cardinals have three running backs who can start, which player will eventually emerge as the one who gets the most touches?

Edmonds emerged as the No. 1 running back for the Cardinals when David Johnson was battling knee and ankle injuries that limited his touches and sidelined him for two games. The Cardinals had Johnson active for a Week 7 game against the New York Giants, but he played just three snaps before giving way to Edmonds, who had 27 carries for 126 yards and three touchdowns in the win. Edmonds' stint as the lead back didn't last long as he injured his hamstring the next week and was out for the next three games.

The Cardinals traded for Kenyan Drake after Edmonds injured his hamstring as Drake has 41 carries for 212 yards and a touchdown in his three games with Arizona on 151 snaps. Johnson has played just 38 snaps in the same stretch (missing a game) since Drake arrived -- with five carries for two yards.

Johnson was not on the team's injury report in his last game, so his role has been reduced in favor of Drake. With Edmonds back in the picture, the trend for Johnson's snaps seems to be going downward, even if he only played eight snaps in the game prior to the bye week.

The Cardinals will be using a running back-by-committee, but this week will be telling to see which back plays the most. More plays appears to be the solution so all three running backs can make an impact.

"If you're running 60 plays per game, probably not, but we're looking to get it up into the 80/90 range," Edmonds said. "It'll be fine, man. We're all talented. We're all selfless. It's not going to be a problem at all."