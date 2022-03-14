Chase Edmonds has reached an agreement with the Miami Dolphins on a two-year, $12.6 million contract that includes $6.1 million guaranteed, per his agent Drew Rosenhaus as reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter. Although these deals are not quite official during this legal tampering period portion of NFL free agency, barring any unforeseen circumstances, the former Arizona Cardinals running back will be headed to Miami. For more live updates on free agency up to the minute, you'll find it here in our free agent tracker.

Edmonds was the first shoe to drop in the running back free agency market and it will have an immediate impact from a Fantasy Football standpoint. His track record includes a bigger role in the passing game than as a rusher, as his 9.7 rush attempts per game in 2021 were a career high. It would be surprising if the Dolphins were to give Edmonds 200-plus carries this season, but he should learn a majority of their targets out of the backfield. He's averaged 3.5 catches per game over the past two seasons.

The fit in Miami is a complex one. Mike McDaniel brings a very running back friendly scheme with him from San Francisco, but Miami does not look to have the offensive line to open up the holes they did in San Francisco, Mike Gesicki isn't near the blocker George Kittle is, and there's no Kyle Juszczyk on this roster. If the Dolphins improve their blocking and don't add another back this offseason, Edmonds could be a solid No. 2 running back in 2022.

Edmonds won't turn 26 until April, but he also doesn't have near the same track record as some of the other free agent running backs on the market. The 116 carries he saw last year was a career high, so it's possible he'll be viewed as more of a 1A in the a committee with the Dolphins. Edmonds finished with 592 rushing yards and 311 receiving yards on 43 receptions in 2021, but he has never averaged more than 6 yards per target, which is pretty average for an NFL back. For example, James Conner averaged 9.6 in the same offense last year in Arizona.

Edmonds joins a backfield in Miami that saw Myles Gaskin lead the way in 2021 despite totaling just 612 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns in 17 games played. There is room for Edmonds to take a larger role and McDaniel's track record coming up in San Francisco suggests the possibility of an immediately efficient run game in Miami -- leaning on the outside zone run scheme -- one McDaniel likely finds to be an excellent fit for Edmonds' skill set after watching him within the division over the last several seasons.

Edmonds, a former fourth-round draft pick, has rushed for 1,551 yards and nine touchdowns, and he has caught 128 passes for 921 yards and five touchdowns in 57 career games played.