The Washington Football Team will reportedly be without one of their best defenders when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, pass-rusher Chase Young is expected to miss Week 4 with a moderate groin strain, and is considered to be week-to-week at this point. The No. 2 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft suffered the injury during last week's game against the Cleveland Browns, and could end up missing multiple weeks.

In three games, the former Ohio State star has recorded eight combined tackles, 2.5 sacks and one forced fumble. His 2.5 sacks currently lead Washington, and his 3.5 tackles for loss rank second behind fellow defensive end Montez Sweat. Washington currently has the No. 6 defense in the league when it comes to yards allowed per game (334.3), but they will have their work cut out for them against the Ravens on Sunday -- especially if Young cannot go.

The Ravens sported the best rushing attack in the league last year, and currently are averaging 166.3 rushing yards per game -- which ranks No. 5 in the league. They also are averaging 30.3 points scored per game, which is tied for No. 4 highest in the NFL.

Baltimore will be out for blood in Week 4, as they were embarrassed by the Kansas City Chiefs earlier this week on "Monday Night Football." Patrick Mahomes and Co. racked up 517 yards of total offense during the 34-20 victory, while the Ravens mustered just 228 yards of total offense and 16 first downs.