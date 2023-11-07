Defensive end Chase Young has a new team after a trade from the Washington Commanders sent him to the San Francisco 49ers. The No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft spent his entire career up to this point with Washington.

Getting traded halfway through a season can understandably sometimes cause whiplash or frustration in a player, who now has to move and learn a new system. In the end, it's all business, but players can still have a negative reaction to the news.

Young said there were no moments of anger when he found out he would be calling Levi's Stadium home, rather than FedExField. Having star defensive lineman Nick Bosa, whom Young played with at Ohio State, as his new teammate helped soften the news.

The two did not waste any time working together at practice.

"I wasn't mad. Nick [Bosa] is here, always been a big brother to me," Young said. "Just stepping in here for today, got in here last week, just the culture, the vibe is a lot different. I definitely know that I'm in the building with winners."

The "winners" Young joined have a 5-3 record compared to the Commanders' 4-5 record. The 49ers are currently on a three-game losing streak after starting the season 5-0. Even with the back-to-back-to-back losses, which came against the Cleveland Browns, Minnesota Vikings and Cincinnati Bengals, they are still considered one of the best teams in the league and Super Bowl contenders.

Young said being on the 49ers reminds him of his time at Ohio State, comparing the expectations both teams have.

"Just the players," Young said about what is different about the Niners (via Yahoo Sports). "The spirit in the locker room. The spirit of the coaches. You know, it's just different. ... It's kind of that same thing at Ohio State where it's like you're expected to win, and it's just like that vibe of, 'We're going to win.' ... I'm just excited to be blessed with the opportunity to be with this franchise."

The former NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has five sacks, 15 combined tackles and nine quarterback hits in seven games this season. He played in just 12 games between 2021 to 2022 due to a torn ACL and has yet to play a full season.

To get Young on their roster, the 49ers gave up a third-round pick to the Commanders. Washington did not pick up Young's fifth-year option before the 2023 season began, meaning he will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of this season.