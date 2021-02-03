2020 No. 2 overall pick Chase Young immediately became a playmaker and leader for the Washington Football Team in his rookie season. While Washington went 7-9 in 2020, its formidable defense led to an NFC East title, and gave Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers some trouble in Super Wild-Card Weekend.

In Young's rookie season, he recorded 44 combined tackles, 7.5 sacks, 12 quarterback hits, four forced fumbles and recovered three fumbles -- one which he returned for a touchdown. There were plenty of highlights during his first NFL season, and he joined CBS Sports HQ on Wednesday to break down how 2020 went and what he's working on for the future. When asked which quarterback he enjoyed sacking or hitting the most, Young said it was someone he's familiar with who is now a divisional rival.

"I would say my man Jalen Hurts from the Eagles, only because I never got to play him in college," said Young. "It was definitely real fun and a real exciting game just to go against him. Obviously knowing him personally, it was just a fun game to play in."

Young recorded three quarterback hits and sacked Hurts once in Washington's Week 17 win over the Eagles. The 20-14 victory wrapped up the division for Washington, and guaranteed them a spot in the postseason.

Young led all rookies in sacks and tackles for loss, and was tied for first in quarterback hits and forced fumbles. Because of his incredible production, Young is the favorite to win Defensive Rookie of the Year. He told CBS Sports that he's aiming for double-digit sack numbers in 2021, but that he's not very high on setting personal goals for himself. Young says he would rather his team find success as a whole, and that he's set on becoming the best player he can so Washington can make it back to the Super Bowl.

"Like everyone's goal, it's to win it all," Young said. "So that's what I'm going to do this offseason, just do the best I can just to be the best for our team."